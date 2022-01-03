UAE: Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr 2022 likely dates revealed

Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on April 2, 2022, according to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Hijri year, which is based on the lunar calendar. Hijri calendar began in 622 Gregorian calendar year when Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

Al-Jarwan forecasted that the Jumada Al Akhirah – the 6th month of the Islamic calendar year – will begin on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Thus, there are three months left for Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2, 2022.

According to the UAE holiday calendar, the UAE residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Dates are subject to change, depending on the crescent sighting.

