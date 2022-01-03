UAE: Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr 2022 likely dates revealed

Members of the community are urged to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety measures
UAE3 days ago
The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on April 2, 2022, according to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
Ramadan is the 9th month of the Hijri year, which is based on the lunar calendar. Hijri calendar began in 622 Gregorian calendar year when Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) migrated from Makkah to Madinah.
Al-Jarwan forecasted that the Jumada Al Akhirah – the 6th month of the Islamic calendar year – will begin on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Thus, there are three months left for Ramadan.
Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2, 2022.
ALSO READ:
According to the UAE holiday calendar, the UAE residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.
Dates are subject to change, depending on the crescent sighting.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
Members of the community are urged to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety measures
UAE3 days ago
Legal experts have clarified if penalties still apply to those bringing products or food mixed with narcotics into the country
UAE3 days ago
Failure to wear a face mask is punishable by a Dh3,000 fine
UAE3 days ago
The 25-year-old is a former farmer turned mason
UAE3 days ago
Over 190 firms took part in Mercer Middle East’s New UAE Work Weekend Survey
UAE3 days ago
New approaches are needed to address some of the biggest issues facing the Arab region
UAE3 days ago
Parking will be free in all zones, except those that have blue information signs
UAE3 days ago
The authority said employees can opt for remote work, provided it does not affect the overall workflow at his or her department
UAE3 days ago