UAE: RAK Police achieve 12% increase in emergency response time

Ras Al Khaimah - In the past year, the force launched a number of strategic initiatives to ensure the emirate's safety and security

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 8:37 AM

The emergency response time of Ras Al Khaimah Police's Central Operations has increased by 12 per cent during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The police achieved all the objectives by enhancing the preparedness of the operation room staff to respond to quickly to all types of emergency situations. This has contributed positively to the safety and security of the emirate.

Brig-Gen Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, director-general of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed that the results are an embodiment of the Ministry of Interior's strategic goal of enhancing security, safety and preparedness for crises through rapid response to emergency situations.

The police also introduced development initiatives that support performance indicators and followed best practices to reduce response times.

ALSO READ:

>> RAK police arrest 'invisible' drug dealer

>> UAE: Women police team to carry out field tasks

The launch of a number of strategic initiatives, such as the first responder initiative that aims to honour patrolling officers, has also played a significant role in yielding positive results.

Col Jassim Mohammad Ashtiri Al Tunaiji, deputy director of the operations department, added that the force also intensified the presence of patrols around the clock in all parts of the emirate.