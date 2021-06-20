UAE: Women police team to carry out field tasks
RAK Police chief says the team is a step towards further enhancing security and safety of women across the emirate.
The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have launched an all-women team named Labih to provide support in all field missions and further spread security awareness among women in the emirate.
Captain Moza Al Khabouri, head of the Women's Police Council of the RAK Police, said that the team members would be responsible for providing necessary support in various tasks.
The Labih team members, who enjoy the support of Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the RAK Police, underwent training to integrate with the force.
Major-General Al Nuaimi said that Labih is a step towards further enhancing security and safety of women across the emirate.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for trying to smuggle 1.5kg...
The accused was busted at the Dubai International Airport in April. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Transport company, driver to pay nearly Dh45,...
The complainant firm said in its lawsuit that it had contacted the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Heat at up to 49°C, humid night...
Several red alerts for fog were issued early Sunday morning. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km cycling track
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: Expats await clarity on Dubai travel...
UAE residents stuck in India are cautious before booking their return ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: Full list of approved Covid...
Authorities also clarified whether passengers who took the Covishield ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Airport: 3,500 jobs to come up as Terminal...
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, expects a flood of demand as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,850 Covid-19 cases, 1,...
Sotrovimab is now available for early treatment of certain categories ... READ MORE