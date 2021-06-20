News
UAE: Women police team to carry out field tasks

Afkar Abdullah /Ras Al Khaimah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 20, 2021
Supplied photo

RAK Police chief says the team is a step towards further enhancing security and safety of women across the emirate.


The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have launched an all-women team named Labih to provide support in all field missions and further spread security awareness among women in the emirate.

Captain Moza Al Khabouri, head of the Women's Police Council of the RAK Police, said that the team members would be responsible for providing necessary support in various tasks.

The Labih team members, who enjoy the support of Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the RAK Police, underwent training to integrate with the force.

Major-General Al Nuaimi said that Labih is a step towards further enhancing security and safety of women across the emirate.

Afkar Abdullah



