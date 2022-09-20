UAE public sector, businesses open to latest AI tech

Hong Kong Court dismisses request seeking permission to file a second appeal
The UAE's public sector and businesses are open to the adoption of the latest technologies in artificial intelligence (AI) setting them far ahead of some developed nations, said Bobbi Stattelman, CEO, Falcons.AI.
Falcons.AI is a technology company based in Ras Al Khaimah, providing AI solutions to businesses and governments to enrich the human experience by improving speed, precision and effectiveness of human efforts.
“We are passionate about using AI to improve the ways things can get done.Falcons.AI offers organisations AI solutions that are great not only for the organisations themselves, but also their consumers. All of our solutions are built to be simple, fast and incredibly easy-to-use. Falcons.AI’s advisory practice helps organisations reimagine possibilities to enhance their existing processes and add new capabilities through innovation with AI,” said
With an MBA from HEC Paris, Stattelman is a multi-industry professional with a background in both finance and tech. She brings over 15 years of experience implementing enterprise-class data technologies with eight years as a managing Enterprise Data VP for one of the largest banks in the US.
Her husband, Michael Stattelman, CTO, Falcons.AI is a technology-evangelist with over 20 years' experience in delivering cutting-edge solutions across a range of industries. Asked what AI trends will evolve in 2023 as the UAE forges ahead with latest technologies, he said: "Based on the maturation of technology adoption in the consumer space, I see the AI trends carving out substantial space in foundational sectors. These are traditionally older sectors that have been immune to rapid technological advances based on the criticality to the population they support. Look for significant AI usage growth in government, agriculture, logistics and energy/utility.”
