UAE businesses becoming more data-centric

Companies need to find a way to harness individual data creativity, says head of AI firm during Artificial Intelligence Forum

KT Photo by M. Sajjad

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 11:36 PM

Businesses in the UAE are becoming more data-centric, paving the way for higher adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), said Siddhartha Bhatia, regional vice-president and general manager — Middle East and Turkey at Dataiku at the fifth edition of Artelligence —The Artificial Intelligence Forum, powered by Khaleej Times.

The Dubai Internet City-headquartered firm was set up in 2020 and currently boasts of around 50 enterprise customers onboarded in 24 months. Its overall customers are more than 550.

“The company has a huge focus on successful implementation of the projects by investing in customer success, implementation training and certifications, with successful Middle East references in Telco, Insurance, Banking, Oil & Gas, Travel & Transport, Healthcare & Public Sector,” said Bhatia.

Dataiku is the world’s leading platform for Everyday AI, systemising the use of data for exceptional business results. Organisations that use Dataiku arm their employees with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions with data, Bhatia added.

“In today’s organisation, it’s too often a battle between the rational tech side (seeking to deploy and optimise) and the business side (looking to interpret, imagine and apply). Companies need creativity to innovate, but they’re also generally much better at generating ideas than they are at executing on them."

Succeeding in AI initiatives also requires fostering a culture of data creativity at the individual level. "However, organisations also need to find a way to harness that individual data creativity for collective company progress and purpose,” added Bhatia.

More than 450 customers across banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail and more use Dataiku to systemise their use of data and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection to customer churn prevention, predictive maintenance to supply chain optimisation, and everything in between. Dataiku raised $400 million at a $4.6 billion valuation in their most recent Series E funding round in August 2021. The company employs more than 750 people worldwide with offices in New York, Paris, London, Munich, Sydney, and Singapore.

Dataiku allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, and manage AI and analytics applications.

“We have seen tremendous adoption of AI and machine learning in the public sector. As a result there are many new initiatives with robust funding too. This will have a huge impact on enhancing user experience. The other two sectors are the financial services industry and telcos,” concluded Bhatia.

ALSO READ: