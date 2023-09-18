UAE: Paid public holiday announced for private sector on occasion of Prophet's birthday

The 42-year-old astronaut spent about 4,400 hours in space and returned to Earth on September 4 in a SpaceX Dragon capsule
The UAE has announced the official public holiday marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) for the private sector.
Private sector employees will get a paid holiday on Friday, September 29, 2023.
The holiday is followed by the usual Saturday-Sunday off, translating into a three-day weekend, similar to that of the public sector.
This would be the last long weekend of the year, as National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.
Residents have enjoyed multiple long weekends in 2023, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.
Though the official holidays for 2024 are yet to be announced, residents are likely to get a six-day break to mark Eid Al Fitr and a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha.
