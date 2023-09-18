UAE: Paid public holiday announced for private sector on occasion of Prophet's birthday

Though the official holidays for 2024 are yet to be announced, residents are likely to get long weekends off

by Web Desk Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 3:33 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 3:49 PM

The UAE has announced the official public holiday marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) for the private sector.

Private sector employees will get a paid holiday on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The holiday is followed by the usual Saturday-Sunday off, translating into a three-day weekend, similar to that of the public sector.

This would be the last long weekend of the year, as National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.

Residents have enjoyed multiple long weekends in 2023, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.

Though the official holidays for 2024 are yet to be announced, residents are likely to get a six-day break to mark Eid Al Fitr and a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha.

ALSO READ: