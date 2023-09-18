3-day weekend in UAE: Public holiday for Prophet's birthday announced

731 participants took away Dh1,379,000 in prize money this week
The UAE has announced the official paid holiday to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
Federal government employees will get a day off on Friday, September 29, to mark the occasion.
Since most government employees get Saturday-Sunday off, the holiday translates into a three-day weekend for them. Private sector employees will get Friday off as well since the UAE Cabinet grants the same number of leaves to workers of both private and public sectors.
This would be the last long weekend in the UAE, as the National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.
This year, residents enjoyed multiple long weekends, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.
Though the official holidays for 2024 are yet to be announced, residents are likely to get a six-day break to mark Eid Al Fitr and a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha.
ALSO READ:
731 participants took away Dh1,379,000 in prize money this week
The number of flights between the nations increased from zero to 106 per week in three years, reflecting growing economic relations
In July, boy's interview with a news outlet made rounds on social media and was even shared by Sheikh Hamdan, who extended a personal invitation to the emirate
She bootstrapped her first company from personal savings as employee
The ban barred workers from working in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily
The Emirati is set to return home on Monday
Major bank issues warning to some customers to be vigilant against scammers using QR codes to defraud residents
It is among the largest airport terminals in the world has the capability to handle 45 million passengers per year, and process 11,000 passengers per hour