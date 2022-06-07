UAE President, Vice-President preside over swearing-in of new ministers

The relevant authorities will contact those who have been in proximity to positive cases
UAE1 day ago
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Tuesday presided over the swearing-in of three newly appointed ministers, following the announcement of a reshuffle in the Ministry of Education.
Sheikh Mohamed wished the three ministers’ success in their tasks to develop vital education sector in line with the country’s progress at various levels and to meet the requirements of the current and future development needs, to build a capable generation that is proud of its national identity.
"Our interest in enhancing the quality of education stems from our belief in the importance of this vital sector in shaping the future, as a main source of development that provides qualified national competencies to serve the nation," Sheikh Mohamed said.
The Vice-President also stressed the need for continuous development to meet the nation’s future requirements. ,"We are keen to develop government work to meet the requirements of development and we are committed to supporting our key national goals," Sheikh Mohammed said.
The swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; and Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, was attended by . Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The relevant authorities will contact those who have been in proximity to positive cases
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has reported 13 patients with the viral zoonotic disease so far
UAE1 day ago
The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various sectors
UAE1 day ago
At least 44 people, including 10 firefighters were killed in the blaze
UAE1 day ago
The officials will now ascertain offences, violations that fall under their jurisdiction
UAE1 day ago
Motorists urged to slow down when approaching crossing zones
UAE1 day ago
The centre will feature several fields and running tracks, along with food trucks and retail areas
UAE1 day ago
Prices slashed for all essential items for 10 days starting June 9
UAE1 day ago