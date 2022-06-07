UAE President, Vice-President preside over swearing-in of new ministers

Sheikh Mohamed wishes them success in their tasks to develop the education sector

Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 8:42 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 10:06 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Tuesday presided over the swearing-in of three newly appointed ministers, following the announcement of a reshuffle in the Ministry of Education.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the three ministers’ success in their tasks to develop vital education sector in line with the country’s progress at various levels and to meet the requirements of the current and future development needs, to build a capable generation that is proud of its national identity.

"Our interest in enhancing the quality of education stems from our belief in the importance of this vital sector in shaping the future, as a main source of development that provides qualified national competencies to serve the nation," Sheikh Mohamed said.

The Vice-President also stressed the need for continuous development to meet the nation’s future requirements. ,"We are keen to develop government work to meet the requirements of development and we are committed to supporting our key national goals," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; and Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, was attended by . Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.