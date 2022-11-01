UAE President meets with ministers, energy leaders at petroleum exhibition

Cash prizes worth up to Dh25 million are up for grabs at the event, to be held next to the arrivals hall at Abu Dhabi International Airport on November 3
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the pavilion of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) 2022.
During his visit, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed about Adnoc's projects, initiatives and international partnerships, which helped consolidate the UAE's stature as a reliable energy supplier, a key player in achieving a realistic and gradual energy transition, and a supporter of climate action.
He also met with several ministers and energy sector leaders visiting Adipec 2022 and discussed with them recent geopolitical developments and their repercussions on the global energy sector, as well as the mutual efforts and proposed solutions to ensure the security and sustainability of energy supplies.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
