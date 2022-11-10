UAE President, Israeli Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

The sixth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge has witnessed a 536 per cent growth in the number of participating students in comparison to its first edition
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over phone call, bilateral relations between the UAE and the State of Israel and ways to achieve peace in the region.
Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Netanyahu on his coalition's victory in the last Knesset elections, stressing keenness of the UAE to enhance peace, cooperation and positive partnerships in the region for the benefit of all its peoples.
Ammar Freez broke two records for football touches, one on his own and one with athlete Abdulla Al Hattawi
Beginning with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the country's founding father, all leaders have been advocates of religious tolerance
Travel aggregators are seeing a huge influx in demand for the 4-day break, with several offering affordable packages that won't burn a hole in your pocket
Ministry announces issue of new report as part of its efforts to support sustainable finance growth
The product ensures protection to car engine under stressful motoring conditions
Winner to be crowned in grand closing ceremony which will be held at Dubai Opera on Thursday
15-year-old Sanith Piyadigamage's latest work seeks to understand one of the 20th century's most defining events from the lens of a teenager