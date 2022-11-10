UAE President, Israeli Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Netanyahu on his victory in the elections

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 11:54 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over phone call, bilateral relations between the UAE and the State of Israel and ways to achieve peace in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Netanyahu on his coalition's victory in the last Knesset elections, stressing keenness of the UAE to enhance peace, cooperation and positive partnerships in the region for the benefit of all its peoples.