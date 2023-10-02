Look: UAE President arrives in Qatar on working visit to attend International Horticultural Expo 2023

Police have urged residents to report illegal massage offers instead of responding to them
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Qatar on a working visit to attend the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Doha International Airport.
The UAE President is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar.
At the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Qatar, the UAE Pavilion experience will demonstrate the enduring bond between “our communities and nature”, organisers have said.
The UAE Pavilion design takes inspiration from the Ghaf tree, featuring rammed earth walls and palm-leaves roof. The building is greened with a garden full of native and adaptive plants found in the UAE.
It will highlight the UAE’s long history of impactful contributions and innovations to promote a prosperous agricultural legacy.
ALSO READ:
Police have urged residents to report illegal massage offers instead of responding to them
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and take caution
Residents take to different activities as weather cools down in the country
The initiative aims to establish an integrated health system and deliver exceptional services through a network of healthcare facilities
The civic body collects approximately 4,000 tonnes of wasted food each year
A 'Triple 100' guaranteed raffle prize of Dh300,000 is part of the new structure, rewarding three participants with Dh100,000 each
UAE Vice-President draws parallels between Dubai and Shanghai as he congratulates China on its National Day
Hessa Street is a key artery connecting Dubai’s three main highways