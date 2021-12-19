UAE: President appoints members to Board of Trustees of National Human Rights Institution

Sheikh Khalifa selects 11 members to serve on the committee

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 2:49 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decision regarding the formation of the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

The decision stipulated the formation of the NHRI's Board of Trustees under the chairmanship of Maqsoud Kruse, and the membership of 11 members: Fatima Khalifa Juma Al Kaabi, Mariam Muhammad Al Ahmadi, Fatima Abdul Rahim Al Badwawi, Kulaitham Obaid Bakhit Obaid Al Matrooshi, Nour Ghanem Saif Rashid Al Suwaidi, Ameera Rashid Al Suraidi, Dr Ahmed Youssef Abdullah Al Mansoori, Mohammed Ibrahim Ahmed Al Hammadi, Dr Zayed Saeed Saif Saeed Al Shamsi, Dr Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Noman and Shahreyar Haider Ashraf Nawabi.

According to the decision, the Board shall select - from among its members - a vice-chairperson to act as the chairperson while absent, and the term of the council's membership shall be four years, starting from the date the decision enters into force.

According to the Law establishing NHRI, a consultative mechanism was proposed to select members of the Board of Trustees from advisory bodies, academics, civil society institutions and those with technical and professional expertise, given that their membership is in their personal capacity.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa issued a decision appointing Dr Saeed Mohammed Abdullah Al Ghafli as Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Institution with the rank of an "undersecretary".

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed also issued a decision regarding the participation of representatives of government entities in the meetings of the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution.

The decision stated the following: "Representatives of the following government agencies shall participate in the work of the Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution and attend its meetings: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Ministry of Community Development."

The UAE President's decision stressed that each entity stipulated in clause no.1 of this article shall choose its representative and send nominations to the chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution, along with sufficient information about the nominee. Representatives of government authorities - stipulated in Article no.1 of this decision - shall not be eligible to vote on matters to be discussed by the board of trustees.