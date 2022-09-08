UAE: Pre-order, availability date and prices of iPhone 14 series revealed

The new devices were launched on Wednesday

Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series launched on Wednesday will be available for UAE residents from next week.

The UAE will be amongst the first countries where the US tech giant will roll out its latest smartphone iterations.

At the launch of the new series, Apple said UAE residents will be able to pre-order iPhones Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from Friday, September 9, and the devices will be available from September 16.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand the UK, the US, and 30 other countries and regions will be able to buy the new smartphones on the same dates.

Apple has priced its iPhone 14 Pro at Dh4,299 and iPhone 14 ProMax at Dh4,699 in the UAE.

Both smartphones will be available in four new finishes – deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design in four colours.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, both models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the always-on display for the first time on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies.

“iPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user — from the casual user to the professional — to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, which offers new interactions for notifications and activities,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice-president of Worldwide Marketing.

“Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the incredibly powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet,” he said.

