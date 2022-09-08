New Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE have crash detection for severe car crashes, temperature reading

Other features include estimates of a woman's ovulation cycle and an extended battery life of 36 hours

Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 9:22 AM

Apple on Wednesday introduced the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE with two new impressive safety innovations.

With the Apple Watch Series 7 being crowned the best-selling smartwatch worldwide, Series 8 will feature the special design of the Apple Watch, including a large, always-on retina display and a solid crack-resistant front crystal.

With an18-hour battery life, the Apple Watch Series 8 introduces temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, crash detection, and international roaming.

Meanwhile, the new Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience, including activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, emergency SOS, and a completely redesigned back case that perfectly matches the three classic case finishes: all at a price of Dh 999.

Both models are powered by watchOS 9, introducing new and more customisable watch faces like Lunar and Metropolitan, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are available to order today, beginning Friday, September 16.

“We hear from customers how the Apple Watch helps them stay connected with loved ones, be more active, and live healthier lives,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

He added, “Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price. The smartwatches are powered by watchOS 9, delivering more capabilities than ever.”

Here are some impressive specs on Watch Series 8

Wrist Temperature Sensing for Women’s Health

Apple Watch Series 8 features innovative temperature-sensing capabilities that give women further insights into their health

Unique approach to temperature sensing with a two-sensor design — one sensor on the back of the watch, nearest the skin, and another just under the display — reducing bias from the outside environment

Nighttime wrist temperature can be a good indicator of overall body temperature

The sensors in Apple Watch Series 8 sample the wrist temperature during sleep every five seconds, and measure changes as small as 0.1°C

In the Health app, users can see nightly shifts in baseline temperature, which can be caused by exercise, jet lag, or even illness

Utilising the new temperature-sensing capabilities in Apple Watch Series 8, users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates

Knowing when ovulation has occurred can be helpful for family planning

Temperature sensing also enables improved period predictions

With iOS 16 and watchOS 9, all Cycle Tracking users can now receive a notification if their logged cycle history shows a possible deviation, such as irregular, infrequent, or prolonged periods and persistent spotting, which can be symptoms of underlying health conditions.

Crash Detection

An advanced sensor-fusion algorithm leverages a new, more powerful gyroscope and accelerometer on the Apple Watch. It now has the highest dynamic range accelerometer in any smartwatch.

To create the algorithm, data was collected from these new motion sensors at professional crash test labs with ordinary passenger cars in simulated real-world accidents, including head-on, rear-end, side-impact, and rollovers.

In addition to motion data, Crash Detection uses the barometre, GPS, and the microphone on the iPhone as inputs to detect the unique patterns that can indicate whether a severe crash has taken place.

When the Apple Watch detects a severe car crash, the device will check in with the user and dial emergency services if they are unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. Emergency responders will receive the user’s device location, which is also shared with the user’s emergency contacts.

When combined, Crash Detection on Apple Watch and iPhone work seamlessly to get users help efficiently. When a severe car crash is detected, the emergency services call interface will appear on Apple Watch, as it is most likely closer to the user. In contrast, the call is placed through iPhone if it is within the best possible connection range.

Low Power Mode

A new Low Power Mode can extend battery life to 36 hours for Apple Watch Series 8 with an iPhone present. This new mode temporarily disables or limits select sensors and features, including the Always-On Retina display, workout autostart, heart health notifications, and more.

What else to look forward to?

With international roaming coming later this fall, users can stay connected to a cellular network while travelling abroad.

Plans can be extended to Apple Watch from iPhone for little or no additional fee, and will be available with over 30 carriers worldwide.

Users diagnosed with AFib can turn on the FDA-cleared AFib History feature and access important information, including an estimate of how frequently their heart rhythm shows signs of AFib – providing deeper insights into their condition.

Users will receive notifications with an estimate from the previous week and access a detailed history in the Health app on iPhone, including lifestyle factors that may influence AFib, like sleep, alcohol consumption, and exercise.

Users can download a PDF from the Health app on iPhone that details the history of their AFib and lifestyle factors

