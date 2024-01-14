UAE: Police warn residents of security drill; no photography allowed

According to history, the people of Al Hira were famous for their courage, generosity and wealth
Residents in Ras Al Khaimah have been informed of a security drill set to be held in the emirate.
Taking to social media, the RAK Police issued an advisory to residents and motorists. The exercise will be held on Monday, January 15 from 8am onwards.
Residents have been warned to make way for military vehicles. The authority has also warned them not to spread rumours, take photographs and advised them to seek information from official sources.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
According to history, the people of Al Hira were famous for their courage, generosity and wealth
Healthcare facilities throughout the country have eliminated usage of paper for reports, receipts, registration among other eco-friendly initiatives
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route to reach their destination
They handled 121,986 transactions in 2023, compared to 107,719 transactions in 2022
The 25-bed department is led by a team of highly experienced emergency and trauma care experts
Partial closures have been announced on three major streets
The term FOSO describes the uneasiness or reluctance people feel when they have to cut off from their obligations, technology, or jobs
Hyderi’s journey began when he landed in Dubai by ship from Iran at the tender age of 8