UAE: Police issue alert about exercise at Barakah station today

Public warned against approaching the site or taking photographs of the exercise

File photo
By Web Desk

Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 1:39 AM

Abu Dhabi Police will conduct an exercise at the Barakah station today, the general headquarters of the force announced on Monday.

In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ said that the exercise will be conducted in collaboration with its strategic partners on Tuesday morning to assess readiness of the force. It warned the public against approaching the site or taking photographs of the exercise.

“Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct an exercise at the Barakah Station in the Al Dhafra region tomorrow morning, Tuesday, October 11, 2022,” the tweet said.


