UAE: Police issue alert about exercise at Barakah station today

Sheikh Mohammed said that the budget of the Union is sustainable and balanced
Abu Dhabi Police will conduct an exercise at the Barakah station today, the general headquarters of the force announced on Monday.
In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ said that the exercise will be conducted in collaboration with its strategic partners on Tuesday morning to assess readiness of the force. It warned the public against approaching the site or taking photographs of the exercise.
“Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct an exercise at the Barakah Station in the Al Dhafra region tomorrow morning, Tuesday, October 11, 2022,” the tweet said.
Sheikh Mohammed said that the budget of the Union is sustainable and balanced
Some cars drove against the traffic on busy roads
The competition will challenge amateur and professional runners from the UAE to run up 52 floors
It will seat seven people, and will stop at nine locations including Yas Island, Ferrari World and W Hotel
The emirate has created a highly realistic metaverse ecosystem using a combination of real-world 3D videography and advanced generative AI
Organised in the emirate in time for the festive season, the event allowed women entrepreneurs to showcase their products
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin
With over 5,000 exhibitors participating and two million sqft of exhibition space, thousands of visitors are expected to attend