UAE traffic alert: Partial road closures on these key roads in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

The authorities urged motorists to use alternative roads

by James Jose Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 10:40 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 11:12 PM

Motorists in the UAE have been alerted of partial road closures on key roads in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday said that there will be a partial road closure of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in Abu Dhabi from Saturday until Monday (July 24).

The ITC also announced partial road closures of Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street and Baniyas Street in Al Ain from Saturday until August 3.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority said that there will be a partial road closure of Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Street, for maintenance works in two phases.

The first phase will be from Saturday until July 25, while the second phase will be from July 26 until July 30. The authority urged motorists to use alternative roads.

