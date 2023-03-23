UAE: Pakistani expats urged to remit money through official banking channels, promote tourism

Lights will be switched off at 8:15 pm as David Attenborough’s documentary A Life on Our Planet will be screened at Sustainability Pavilion
Pakistani ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Thursday urged Pakistanis in the UAE to use regular banking channels to send their remittances to Pakistan.
While speaking on the occasion of the 83rd Pakistan Resolution Day, which is marked on March 23, Tirmizi asked the South Asian community to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Pakistan among the nationals and residents of the UAE.
Pakistani missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai also hosted flag-hoisting ceremonies on Thursday which were attended by community members.
Messages of the Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out. Schoolchildren presented national tableaus on national songs.
The ambassador urged Pakistani students to excel in academic and extra-curricular activities to make Pakistan proud and strong.
He also expressed satisfaction with the growing Pakistan-UAE relations and thanked the Government of the UAE and its leadership for being a steadfast friend of Pakistan.
Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general of Pakistan for Dubai and Northern Emirates, commended the role and contribution of overseas Pakistanis in the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.
He said that the expatriate community is not only sending precious remittances back home but is also contributing immensely to the development of their host country.
“The presence of 1.6 million Pakistanis living in the UAE is a manifestation of the people-oriented relationship between the two countries,” he said, adding that the Pakistani community in the UAE continues to work with the same commitment and hard work.
A photographic exhibition showcasing rare photographs of the Pakistan movement was also arranged on the sidelines of the event.
On Monday, the consulate hosted a National Day Reception for diplomats, government offices and the Pakistani diaspora. The highlights of the event were the performance of the Dubai Police band to the beats of Pakistan and UAE National Anthems and national songs of Pakistan along with delicious Pakistani cuisine.
