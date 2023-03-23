Watch: Pakistani kids, expats celebrate National Day with cultural showcase in UAE

Ambassador thanks the UAE Government and its leadership for being 'a steadfast friend of Pakistan'

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 1:57 PM

Pakistani expats in the UAE on Thursday celebrated Pakistan Day with patriotic zeal and fervour. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, led the celebrations by hoisting the flag at their embassy in Abu Dhabi.

A large number of expats from the Pakistani community across the UAE attended the ceremony. Messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out and children of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School presented tableaus on national songs.

In his address, Tirmizi highlighted the significance of the national day as it had laid down the foundation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. He referred to the great sacrifices made by its forefathers under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the creation of Pakistan.

Tirmizi hailed the upward trajectory of Pakistan-UAE relations and thanked the UAE Government and its leadership for being a steadfast friend of Pakistan. The ambassador underscored deep historic relations between the two countries.

Tirmizi appealed to the Pakistani community to use regular banking channels when send money home. He also urged the community to promote tourism and investment opportunities in Pakistan by showing UAE residents the natural beauty, cultural diversity, delicious cuisine, and warm hospitality of their homeland.

