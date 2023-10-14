UAE opens mobile hospital to treat quake-affected people in Afghanistan

It comes within the framework of the country's humanitarian role in helping those affected and afflicted around the world

The UAE has opened a mobile hospital to treat the earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan.

In implementation of directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Joint Command Operations of the Ministry of Defence announced the launch of a humanitarian operation in Herat area in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to provide essential humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people affected by the powerful earthquake that hit the area recently.

Arrangements have been made to open a field hospital to extend a helping hand to those affected in the early hours of Saturday, in addition to medical supplies and medicines, in order to provide the necessary health care and perform advanced surgical operations for the injured.

This humanitarian aid comes within the framework of the UAE's humanitarian role in helping those affected and afflicted around the world, extending a helping hand to them, and responding to urgent humanitarian issues.

