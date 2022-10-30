UAE offers condolences to Seoul Halloween tragedy victims

The country has also expressed solidarity with the Republic of South Korea over the horrific stampede, and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured

Reuters

By WAM Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 12:24 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of South Korea over the victims of the crowd surge in Itaewon in the capital Seoul, which resulted in the death of hundreds of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the South Korean government and people, as well as the families of victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured.

