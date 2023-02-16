UAE offers condolences over victims of cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand

Bee Café reflects country's commitment to integrating differently-abled people into all spheres of life so that they can contribute to the economy and society
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with New Zealand for the victims of cyclone Gabrielle, which swept across the country and killed a number of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of New Zealand, its people and the families of the victims. It also wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.
ALSO READ:
Bee Café reflects country's commitment to integrating differently-abled people into all spheres of life so that they can contribute to the economy and society
Both parties agreed to continue efforts to improve collaboration in several areas, culminating in a cooperation agreement at the forum's annual meetings
Sheikh Mohammed said that the summit represented the UAE as it looks towards the future and is a force for good for humanity
It will strengthen cooperation and support the industrial sector's contribution to the nation's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and attaining net zero
The facility consists of a grow chamber, precision indoor plants’ room, speed breeding room where trees are being grown
Country has created an environment for development for citizens and foreigners, Deputy Prime Minister says
CEO of Qatar World Cup discusses ingredients that led to success
Dubai has been constantly using technology — like its digital twin city and the metaverse — to enhance residents' happiness and welfare