UAE offers condolences over victims of cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sympathy to the families of those affected

File photo

By WAM Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 9:37 AM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with New Zealand for the victims of cyclone Gabrielle, which swept across the country and killed a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of New Zealand, its people and the families of the victims. It also wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.

