UAE: Nursing scholarships for expat female students announced

The Emirates Red Crescent seeks to address the acute shortage of nurses globally

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 3:18 PM

Outstanding female expat students from needy families in the country will get scholarships to study nursing programme at a UAE college.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), represented by the 'Ataya' Initiative and the Fatima College for Health Sciences of the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI), have signed an agreement that stipulates that the initiative will offer scholarships to outstanding students from vulnerable families supported by the ERC.

The students will study nursing according to the terms and conditions specified by the college.

The initiative is also supported by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the ERC for Women Affairs and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative, and wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stressed that the initiative aims to launch programmes that promote national social development and attract new partners to strengthen its efforts.

Sheikha Shamsa said the agreement represents progress in reinforcing the partnership between the two sides in vital areas, and will realise the dreams of many women who wish to join the college, highlighting the keenness of the initiative to engage in beneficial partnerships with distinguished establishments.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, praised the UAE’s leadership for supporting the centre and its educational establishments, as well as Sheikha Shamsa for the generous initiative, which supports students wishing to join the college.

Last year, the ERC, which seeks to address the acute shortage of nurses globally, announced that it would fund scholarships for 200 nursing students in seven countries. The Ataya initiative, which formed more than a decade ago, was to benefit students in the UAE, India, the Philippines, Egypt, Mauritania, Albania and Bosnia,

According official, over the past few years, Ataya has implemented several projects around the world, including the establishment of hospitals and medical centres covering treatment of thousands of patients, and setting up schools and houses, and other local projects such as Faraj Fund, autism centres and supporting people of determination.

