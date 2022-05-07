UAE: Nurse passes away in tragic accident over Eid holidays

Tintu Paul was on a drive with her family at Jebel Jais, when the driver lost control

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 1:44 PM

A nurse working at an orthodontist's clinic in Ras Al Khaimah passed away in a tragic accident on Jebel Jais mountain.

Tintu Paul was on a drive with her family during the Eid holidays, when the car lost control and she met with an accident.

She was travelling with her husband Kripa Shankar, and her children – 10-year-old Kritin Shankar and one and half-year-old Aadin Shankar.

Hailing from the Indian state of Kerala, Paul had been working under Dr Sudeep Thomas at Al Hamra clinic in Ras Al Khaimah.

Her cousin Basil, said that Paul's husband and elder son are still being treated.

"Her husband was severely injured in the accident and is under treatment in ICU and the elder son is also receiving treatment at a hospital in RAK,” said Basil.

“Her mother is unable to believe the loss and says that Paul will return soon,” he added.

Dr Thomas said, "It is heart-breaking to hear the news. Paul was a great human being. She loved her work and was very good at it.”

Pointing out Paul’s generous nature, he added that she always shared her food with her colleagues and was concerned about the people around her. “Whenever she got free time, she was always on call with her children and mother. She was also a great mother."

ALSO READ: