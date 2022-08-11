Watch: New generation UAE passports to be issued from Sept 1

They will have advanced safety features

A new generation of Emirati passports will be issued from September 1 2022, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), has announced.

It represents a new technological leap in line with the directions of the country's leadership to consolidate the movement toward the smart government to maximise the status of the UAE within the various government services provided.

These passports are issued as part of the new generation of Emirati passports and national ID card projects, which were launched in June 2021.

Ali Muhammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, said that the new generation of the UAE Passport is part of achieving the UAE government's vision to reinforce the UAE identity using the latest technologies, and to provide distinctive services for the identification of personal identity in accordance with the best international standards.

"This project aims to enhance the flexibility of doing business related to individuals in various institutions of the UAE, in order to improve the quality of life and provide a travel experience that strengthens the leading position of the UAE," he added.

He confirmed that the Authority would continue to improve and develop its services in line with the future directions of governments worldwide.

The new version of the Emirati Passport enjoys unprecedented technical characteristics and complex security specifications to restrict the attempts of forgery or falsification. The identification page of its holder is printed using polycarbonate instead of paper, which increases the efficiency of specialised printing supported by photos and security marks characterised by its thickness to prevent damage. The passport will be easily processed at ports and is characterised by high quality due to the usage of laser technologies and three-dimensional tangible elements.

The passports of the previous generation are considered valid and their holders can use them for travel until the expiry date.

An application for renewal can be submitted to obtain the new generation upon entering within the renewal of crediting period, which is six months before the expiry date recorded in the document, demonstrating that the new passport is an extension of the previous one without any change in the prescribed fees or the channels allocated for providing services of issue or renewing the passports through the website www.icp.gov.ae or the UAEICP smart application.

The holders of passports shall verify the validity of their documents for a period of no less than six months before they travel, with the possibility of issuing passports while being abroad through the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation represented by embassies and consulates of the State.

The UAE Cabinet had earlier approved the plan to upgrade the passport to feature additional visual and electronic security features to combat identity fraud and “to strengthen national and international confidence in travel documents”.

The ICP had earlier launched the upgraded Emirates ID.

