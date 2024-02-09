UAE: New centre focuses on liver disease prevention, education for early detection, treatment

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 2:14 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 2:50 PM

Most liver diseases are preventable. However, a late discovery is a major challenge in providing successful treatment, a leading subject-matter expert said while stressing on periodic tests for early diagnosis.

“The liver, among the largest organs, performs many important functions, including cleaning your blood by removing toxic substances. It is the only organ that can regenerate. It’s a unique organ but should not be damaged beyond repair,” said Dr Ahmad Jazzar, who has co-authored more than 30 publications and is among the handful of experts who wrote and published the first UAE consensus on diagnosis and management of inflammatory bowel diseases.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Liver diseases largely don’t show any symptoms until the final stages. So, a physical test is recommended to detect any problems. Unfortunately, there is a lack of awareness among the general public on the importance of liver health, symptoms, and early detection,” Dr Jazzar told Khaleej Times after opening the Jazzar Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease Centre at the Burjeel Day Surgery Centre on Al Reem Island.

Focus on education

The new state-of-the-art centre has been launched by the Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings. It seeks to spread the word among community members on liver health by focusing on education and prevention while underscoring the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise, no alcohol consumption, combatting obesity, and avoiding unnecessary medications.

Dr Jazzar, the renowned American Board-certified gastroenterologist with more than 25 years of experience, emphasised the liver’s vital role in metabolising substances consumed, including food, alcohol, smoking and medication.

“As we aim to adhere to New Year’s resolutions that promote a healthy lifestyle and combat obesity, we can also prioritise liver health,” said Dr Jazzar, Consultant, Gastroenterology, Burjeel Day Surgery Centre.

The centre provides a comprehensive approach to gastrointestinal and liver diseases by offering cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic services. It specialises in gastrointestinal diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s Disease, liver diseases including fatty liver, GI cancer diagnostics, and more by utilising advanced techniques like endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), digital spyglass cholangioscopy, among others. It also provides coordinated care and services for patients struggling with weight management issues, including medication, intragastric balloon placement, and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty.

“We aim to make this centre a hub for complex care in the digestive tract and liver disorders by offering the most technologically advanced treatments,” said the doctor who has performed more than 40,000 diagnostic and interventional endoscopies throughout his career.

Extending its role beyond treatment, the centre with several experienced medical experts strives to serve as an educational pillar for the community, promoting liver health awareness and lifestyle habits that support long-term well-being.

“This centre is a milestone in providing comprehensive gastrointestinal and liver diseases care in Abu Dhabi and reinforces the critical message of prioritising liver health,” Dr Jazzar said while encouraging community members to uphold their New Year resolutions to remain healthy.

How to keep the liver healthy: No alcohol consumption, maintain a healthy weight, eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and avoid toxins.

Signs and symptoms: Jaundice, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine colour, weight loss, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, and lack of appetite.

ALSO READ: