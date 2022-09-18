UAE: New award for publishing rights professionals announced by govt authority

Global rights professionals can nominate themselves or be endorsed by their companies to be eligible for either of two categories

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 5:11 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 5:24 PM

Publishing rights professionals will now be eligible for a new award announced by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Schedules are to be distributed at the 2022 edition of the 12th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) Publishers Conference; it is designed to encourage rights professionals and improve the growth of the industry.

The premiere Sharjah Rights Connection Award will be presented in two distinct categories: one, for an individual professional selling translation rights at a publishing company; and second, for independent professionals or those working with specialized agencies to sell the rights to books to publishers and other licensors.

Announcing the launch of the new award, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “Over the past decade, SBA has been proud to put rights trading at the center of our activities as a fitting reflection of its role at the core of the publishing industry. Protection of copyright and related rights of creators is vital to disseminate knowledge and ensure the sustainability of the global publishing industry.”

The Publishers Conference, launched in 2011, established a rights translation grant programme that has supported the translation of works across all languages. The SIBF translation grant has since enabled the publication of 1672 books across 41 languages. The programme that facilitates it at the annual SIBF Publishers Conference has been significant to encouraging many new connections across the rights trading world with a unique emphasis on bringing new markets and publishers into the trading mix.

Organized in the lead-up to the annual book fair, the SIBF Publishers Conference is a robust platform for buying and selling rights, signing book deals, exploring translation opportunities, and serving other commercial interests of the sector.

“Rights professionals play a pivotal role in safeguarding the intellectual capital of creatives from infringement or unlicensed usage, enabling authors and creators to work freely and enhance their creativity,” Al Ameri added.

“Our new award for rights professionals reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to foster the development of knowledge, culture, and creative environment in Sharjah and the UAE, and support the development of the global publishing industry.”

Submission criteria

Global rights professionals can nominate themselves or be endorsed by their companies to be eligible for either of the two categories of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award.

Submissions must be made in English with two 500-word testimonials from clients that the nominated professional currently works with to make a case for why they should win the award. Only individuals can apply, and team submissions will not be accepted.

Applicants must specify the category they are applying for together with personal contact details. They can also volunteer information not exceeding 1,000 words on the growth of their business during the previous year, successful deals clinched, innovations, partnerships, and other achievements, with supporting images.

Timeline

Registrations for the debut Sharjah Rights Connection Award will begin on September 18 and close on October 7, 2022. Winners will be announced during the 12th SIBF Publishers Conference in November 2022. To apply for the award, global rights professionals can submit their applications on SIBF website.

