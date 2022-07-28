UAE: New app to let residents drive a new car every year

Subscription will include insurance, service, replacement vehicle, roadside assistance at zero additional cost

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 1:20 PM

Motorists in the UAE will now be able to drive a new car every year under a new programme introduced by a local smart mobile app.

Selfdrive.ae, which provides vehicle rentals, subscriptions, and leasing services, has launched a new service called 'Neos' that would offer an alternative to car ownership.

Under the Neos programme, the customer can select a car for a one-year tenure and pay a monthly fee; a brand-new car will then be delivered on the date and time requested. After a year, the car is sent back to the dealer, and a new one is registered for the customer. Local dealers will then send the vehicle to their used car division.

The predetermined monthly amount for subscribing to the vehicle under the programme includes insurance, service and maintenance, replacement vehicle and roadside assistance at zero additional cost. With zero maintenance or no overhead cost and no 20 per cent down payment, the latest offering aims to provide car ownership with zero liability.

The new programme will allow customers to exchange their cars every year for brand-new cars. Rates start from Dh3,199 for a BMW, Dh2,799 for a Volkswagen and Dh2,249 for a Chevrolet. However, it varies depending on different car models.

"This will be a game changer for the customers who are looking to drive a brand new car every year to experience the new edge car technology and innovative features getting launched year after year. We are moving towards creating an alternate ecosystem for vehicle ownership via on-demand digital leasing and subscription at zero cost of ownership as millennials are shifting towards a subscription economy that helps them to maintain their finances," said Soham Shah, founder and CEO, Selfdrive.ae.

The company has partnered with automobile manufacturers and car dealers in the UAE to offer this programme across over 50 different car models from Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Cadillac, BMW, GMC, Audi, Mercedes and more brands in line with its platform.

It manages a fleet of over 3,500 cars and aims to add 5,000 more cars to its offering in the next 12 months.

