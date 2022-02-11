UAE: Netizens charmed as Prince William poses next to Dubai Police car

The UK royal is currently in the country on his first official visit

Britain’s Prince William is seen standing next to a Dubai police car in one of the latest pictures trending online.

As per a picture posted on the official Twitter account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace, the Prince is seen posing beside a Dubai police car that has a unique number plate 77.

Several commented that he may be taking the picture to show his children Princess Charlotte (8), Prince George (6) and Prince Louis (3).

"I am sure this shot was taken for George?! He would love this," commented one user.

"Perhaps you should bring the kids to #Expo2020 to see them," said another.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, met with Prince William on Thursday, who was on his maiden official visit to the UAE.

The Duke of Cambridge visited the country to participate in the United Kingdom’s national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was celebrated yesterday.

A splash of pomp was witnessed by attendees who queued for long hours to meet the Prince, who walked around and met children and families as he shook hands with many.

Children and adults waved Union Jacks and Expo visitors sang God Save the Queen as the British royal took over the Expo 2020 site.

Visitors also witnessed cultural performances by the Band of the Coldstream Guards and a site-wide journey of the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Relay Baton.

Welcoming Prince William on his first official visit to the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the deep historical ties between the two countries and their shared desire to take bilateral relations to greater heights, especially in the areas of sustainability and environmental conservation.

Sheikh Hamdan praised Prince William’s contributions to global environmental preservation through various initiatives launched by him that have strengthened international collaboration in the field.