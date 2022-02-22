UAE Navy Commanders receive top French decorations

The awards were made in appreciation of the efforts to strengthen relations

Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, has awarded France’s Legion of Honour to Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces was also awarded the National Order of Merit (Knight).

The awards were made in appreciation of the efforts to strengthen relations and cooperation in the military field between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic.

These decorations are among the highest national decorations in France and are usually awarded to French or foreign personalities.

Admiral Pierre Vandier, Chief of Staff of the French Navy, who is currently visiting the country, presented Rear Admiral Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan with the National Order of the Legion of Honour Medal (Officer).

Moreover, Commodore Abdullah Faraj Al Mehairbi, Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces, was awarded the National Order of Merit (Knight) during a ceremony held at the Command of the Naval Forces, in the presence of several senior officers of the Ministry of Defence from both countries.

The Commander of the Naval Forces and his deputy expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to the French President for awarding them these decorations.

They expressed their wishes that the relations between the two countries would further develop and progress to meet the two countries’ aspirations for a better future.