UAE: Motorists urged to avail 35% discount on traffic fines

Police in Abu Dhabi have urged motorists to avail of the early payment of traffic fines initiative, under which they are offered a 35 percent discount if they make the fine payment within 60 days of the violation.
In a new statement issued on Monday Abu Dhabi Police said it was continuing with the early payment of traffic fines initiative to make it easy for motorists to clear all their fines.
The discounts also apply to fees charged on impounded vehicles and late fine payments (if any).
Motorists can pay the traffic fines through www.adpolice.gov.ae or via the AD Police app.
Abu Dhabi Police had earlier this month appealed to motorists who have committed several traffic offences to benefit from the initiative of paying traffic fines in interest-free installments to avoid their vehicles being impounded under Abu Dhabi’s traffic law.
The force said the initiative, which allows drivers with traffic fines to pay them in parts as per their affordability, is being carried out in cooperation with five banks in the UAE. These include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank.
To avail of the service, drivers must have credit cards issued by one of these banks. A motorist has to contact the bank directly, within a period not exceeding two weeks from the date of being booked, to request for payment of traffic fines in installments.
