Dubai: Youth arrested over quad bike stunts on main road

Video posted online shows 21-year-old fleeing scene after falling off the vehicle

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 3:30 PM Last updated: Mon 23 May 2022, 3:46 PM

A 21-year-old Gulf national has been arrested for recklessly driving a quad bike on a main road. The suspect does not hold a driving licence, the Dubai Police said.

The arrest came after a video posted online showed the man performing dangerous stunts and fleeing the scene after falling off the vehicle. He sustained some injuries as well.

Colonel Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al Shehhi, acting Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said: "The man was driving an unlicensed quad bike without a driving licence.”

Other charges filed against the suspect include dangerous driving and fleeing an accident site. He has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

He also urged residents to not share such videos as they may end up negatively influencing youngsters.

"Residents are urged to report reckless drivers or any violations to 901 or via the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police app,” Col. Al Shehhi said.

Col Al Shehhi said they arrested the young man “to send a clear message that the police do not tolerate violations that threaten the safety of road users and community members”.

The officer highlighted how such behaviour endangers the lives of other road users and violates traffic laws and regulations.

