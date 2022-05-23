Dubai: Youth arrested over quad bike stunts on main road

The accused admitted to carrying the drugs inside his stomach, for $1,000
Crime6 days ago
A 21-year-old Gulf national has been arrested for recklessly driving a quad bike on a main road. The suspect does not hold a driving licence, the Dubai Police said.
The arrest came after a video posted online showed the man performing dangerous stunts and fleeing the scene after falling off the vehicle. He sustained some injuries as well.
Colonel Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al Shehhi, acting Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said: "The man was driving an unlicensed quad bike without a driving licence.”
Other charges filed against the suspect include dangerous driving and fleeing an accident site. He has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.
He also urged residents to not share such videos as they may end up negatively influencing youngsters.
"Residents are urged to report reckless drivers or any violations to 901 or via the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police app,” Col. Al Shehhi said.
ALSO READ:
Col Al Shehhi said they arrested the young man “to send a clear message that the police do not tolerate violations that threaten the safety of road users and community members”.
The officer highlighted how such behaviour endangers the lives of other road users and violates traffic laws and regulations.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
The accused admitted to carrying the drugs inside his stomach, for $1,000
Crime6 days ago
Court sentences third accomplice in absentia; they have also been ordered to pay back the value of the diamond
Crime1 week ago
Businessman promised to pay the balance in monthly instalments but he didn’t keep his word
Crime1 week ago
Scammers were able to steal the amount from the customer due to breaches in the security systems of both companies, according to court records
Crime1 week ago
Targeting athletes' entourage, grooming young players among offenders' tactics
Crime1 week ago
The authority worked with law enforcement agencies of France, Spain, and Colombia
Crime1 week ago
He posts their pictures together on her Facebook account, shares some photos with husband and family
Crime1 week ago
They threatened employees with a knife and confiscated their phones
Crime1 week ago