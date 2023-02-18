UAE minister meets King Charles to collaborate on COP28

This new attraction can accommodate as many as 400 people; entry rate starts at Dh60 per person
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 President-Designate and UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology met King Charles III on February 17, 2023.
Their aim was to discuss more about COP28’s goal to deliver transformative action.
The official account of the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change posted picture of Al Jaber shaking hands with the monarch and said that, "COP28 looks forward to cooperating with His Majesty, his partners and the world to work closely on solutions at the intersection of climate and nature".
The aim of the cooperation is also to focus on keeping 1.5ºC alive and support those most affected by climate impacts.
