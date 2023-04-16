UAE media now ready to write new chapter of innovation, growth: Mona Al Marri

By Mona Al Marri Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM

The media in the UAE has gone through a remarkable journey of evolution over the last half a century, mirroring the nation’s tremendous rise from a fledgling federation to an advanced nation. After having achieved excellence in traditional formats, the country’s media is now at the crossroads of digital disruption, ready to write a new chapter of innovation and growth.

The opportunities are immense. But to stay ahead of the game, the media has to fully embrace change, rewriting the old playbook and finding new pathways to harness the promise that advanced technologies bring. At a time when all individuals hold the potential to be influential content creators, the challenge for media organisations is to differentiate themselves and constantly deliver value to audiences.

With the vast expertise and that it has developed over more than four decades, Khaleej Times is well placed to navigate transformation in the global media industry. The task ahead for media outlets is to combine traditional values of integrity, professionalism and excellence with fresh approaches that will mark them out as trendsetters and innovators.

Media need to offer distinctive perspectives on the issues that are shaping our region and the world. Possessing a unique voice in the midst of the clamour of transition will keep media content compelling for audiences. I believe that local newspapers have the deep strengths needed to take advantage of the opportunities that change is bringing.

The way forward will have its share of challenges, since in a constantly changing world, we cannot predict the future. However, with Dubai emerging as one of the world’s biggest global hubs for the industry, the strong building blocks are in place for local media to make an impact. The Dubai Media Council, Government of Dubai Media Office and the Dubai Press Club will continue to provide local media with all the support needed to raise their contributions to national development.

On the occasion of its 45th anniversary, I wish Khaleej Times the very best in the exciting phase of growth that lies ahead.

[Mona Al Marri is the vice-chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council and director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office.]

