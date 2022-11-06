UAE: Learn how to programme a robot at SIBF 2022

Sheikh Mohamed wishes Mohammed Shiaa' Al-Sudani success in his new role
Battle lines were drawn in Hall 7 of the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair as the Sumo Robot Workshop took place. Combining learning with competition, the workshop taught attendees how to create robots using Lego pieces, connect them with coded sensors, take their ‘Sumo' models into the ring, and see who emerges as ‘Yokozuna, the grand champion.’
With a focus on coding and building, the one-hour workshop targeting teens and adults is as much about building robots as it is about teaching the participants how to programme them. To make their robots stronger, each team must programme the main processor, the sensor and the motors.
“There is a black line on the corner of the table; participants need to add a colour sensor so whenever the robot sees the colour black, it should turn to avoid falling from the table", says Yazan Dardas, Computer Engineer, Fun Robotics. "The robots also need to attack the other robots; that’s the goal. The robot that falls will lose the game."
“The more complex the programming, the stronger the robot. And there is only that one wins the game,” Yazan said, adding, “It’s not really a competition, but it is a lot of fun.”
From stimulating workshops to children’s programmes, cultural shows, and cook-offs, as well as a host of exciting and imaginative activities, there is something for everyone at SIBF 2022, which runs until November 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed wishes Mohammed Shiaa' Al-Sudani success in his new role
A number of dignitaries, officials and relatives of the newly weds attended the event
Country to highlight its climate actions, solutions and achievements, and preparations to host COP28 at summit
Located in Bologna, Italy, the Giannino Stoppani Bookshop is considered one of the world’s leading institutions for children’s literature
The Ruler of the emirate has directed the allocation of the fund to support the publishing industry in the Arab region and across the globe
The Dubai Economy on October 13 had said it received 753 complaints against 'annoying' promotional calls in the past five months
The temporary closure will pave the way for the highly anticipated flagship event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge
It will be the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years — the next occurrence will be on March 14, 2025