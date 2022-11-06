UAE: Learn how to programme a robot at SIBF 2022

A 'sumo' robot workshop is one of the many exciting activities on offer at the fair this year, along with cook-offs, children's programmes, and cultural shows

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 4:21 PM

Battle lines were drawn in Hall 7 of the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair as the Sumo Robot Workshop took place. Combining learning with competition, the workshop taught attendees how to create robots using Lego pieces, connect them with coded sensors, take their ‘Sumo' models into the ring, and see who emerges as ‘Yokozuna, the grand champion.’

With a focus on coding and building, the one-hour workshop targeting teens and adults is as much about building robots as it is about teaching the participants how to programme them. To make their robots stronger, each team must programme the main processor, the sensor and the motors.

“There is a black line on the corner of the table; participants need to add a colour sensor so whenever the robot sees the colour black, it should turn to avoid falling from the table", says Yazan Dardas, Computer Engineer, Fun Robotics. "The robots also need to attack the other robots; that’s the goal. The robot that falls will lose the game."

“The more complex the programming, the stronger the robot. And there is only that one wins the game,” Yazan said, adding, “It’s not really a competition, but it is a lot of fun.”

From stimulating workshops to children’s programmes, cultural shows, and cook-offs, as well as a host of exciting and imaginative activities, there is something for everyone at SIBF 2022, which runs until November 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

ALSO READ: