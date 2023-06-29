UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed their sympathies

KT file photo

By WAM Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 10:47 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 10:48 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdurrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

