UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

Authorities immediately responded to the incident and put out the blaze
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdurrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
ALSO READ:
Authorities immediately responded to the incident and put out the blaze
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Families and friends gathered in open-air spaces to offer morning prayers, following which men headed to abattoirs to get started on the sacrifice of their animals
'Her arrival added to the sweetness of the occasion', said the thrilled parents of a baby girl
Pilgrimage hopefuls demand justice even as the Sharjah-based service provider expresses regret and pledges a full refund
Here's how he was scammed — serving as a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant when using online platforms
Community members exchange information about various discounts and share experiences, tips, and recommendations on how to make the most of their money
Sheikh Mohamed wished them continuing good health and happiness