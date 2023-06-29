UAE summons Sweden's ambassador over burning of Holy Quran in Stockholm

Saudi Arabia also issued a statement condemning the incident

By WAM Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 7:13 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 7:38 PM

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE, Liselott Andersson, to express the UAE's strong protest and condemnation of the Swedish government allowing extremists to burn copies of the Holy Quran in the capital, Stockholm.

The UAE stressed that Sweden disregarded its international responsibilities and demonstrated a lack of respect for social values in this regard, emphasiasing the importance of monitoring hate speech and expressions of racism that negatively impact peace and security. Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its rejection of the use of freedom of expression as justification for such heinous acts.

Ayesha Bin Suwaidan Al Suwaidi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered the note of protest to the Ambassador, affirming the UAE's rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles. The note underscored that hate speech and extremism can contribute to the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflict worldwide.

Furthermore, the note stressed the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the international community needs to work together to reaffirm a commitment to upholding the universal principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. The note also emphasised that these principles should be promoted and implemented to achieve stability, and sustainable development.

