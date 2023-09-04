UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

This is on the occasion of Labour Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday of September
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also offered his condolences to the Saudi King.
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, have also also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
