UAE leaders congratulate Rodrigo Chaves on winning Costa Rican presidential election

Former finance minister of the country achieved a comfortable win over ex-President Jose Maria Figueres

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 6:57 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Rodrigo Chaves on winning the presidential election of the Republic of Costa Rica.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to the Costa Rican President-elect.

The 60-year-old former finance minister, who worked for the World Bank for more than 25 years, achieved a comfortable win over ex-President Jose Maria Figueres.