UAE leaders congratulate Rodrigo Chaves on winning Costa Rican presidential election

Customers have been advised not to consume the product
UAE1 day ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Rodrigo Chaves on winning the presidential election of the Republic of Costa Rica.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to the Costa Rican President-elect.
The 60-year-old former finance minister, who worked for the World Bank for more than 25 years, achieved a comfortable win over ex-President Jose Maria Figueres.
Customers have been advised not to consume the product
UAE1 day ago
He was awarded with a certificate of appreciation to encourage such acts of honesty among children
UAE1 day ago
The vehicle was reportedly purchased for Rs12,000 in the 1950s
UAE1 day ago
Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the Emirati Permanent Representative to the UN, said the allegations were 'of the utmost gravity'
UAE1 day ago
Leaders discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields
UAE1 day ago
They also talk about how Islam has consolidated these values
UAE2 days ago
The ranking evaluates over 2,200 hospitals from 27 countries around the world
UAE2 days ago
Authorities are preparing the draft to keep pace with the growing technological changes
UAE2 days ago