UAE leaders congratulate Queen Elizabeth on 70th anniversary of accession to throne

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II of UK on the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty's accession to the throne.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on the occasion.
