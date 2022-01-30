UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on her inauguration

Supplied photo
UAE22 hours ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable to Xiomara Castro, congratulating her on her inauguration as President of the Republic of Honduras.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of congratulations to the first female president of the Republic of Honduras.
