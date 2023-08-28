'Every year, you are stronger, more beautiful, and better': UAE leaders pen heartfelt posts on Emirati Women's Day

UAE ranked as a leading country in gender equality in the region, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Global Gender Gap Report

Ruqayya Al Qaydi by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM

UAE leaders have praised and paid tribute to Emirati women on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day on August 28.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, called women the “foundation” of the country.

His post on platform X (formerly Twitter) read:

“To the mother of the Emirates, my sisters, the mother of my sons, my daughters. To the Emirati women, daughters of Zayed, you are the radiance on the face of the nation whose path has been blessed by you, and the glad tidings of its progress. Your role is the foundation of this land, and your ambition is the sky. Every year, we are proud of you and our homeland.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also tweeted a wish.

He wrote:

“Women are half of society. Can you breathe with one lung? Can you walk with just one leg? Can you work with one hand?”

“A place without a woman does not have a soul. Therefore, a woman is the soul of the place and the maker of men."

He also shared a video overview of women’s achievements in the UAE. An accompanying poem read:

Because you hold onto our customs and traditions.

Because you preserve our heritage and values.

Because you are a mother and a sister.

Because you are a wife and a daughter.

Because you are the maker of heroes.

Because you are the mother of martyrs.

Because you are the achiever.

Because you are our other half, without which we are incomplete.

Every year, and you are well

Meanwhile, Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) praised the achievements of Emirati women and applauded their role in shaping the country.

On Sunday, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak launched a new national strategy to empower Emirati women. The main aims of the strategy are to develop rules and regulations that improve women's lives, integrate them into the labour market and develop their capacities and skills so they can be an integral part of future sectors.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council tweeted about Emirati women and their contributions.

“On this day, we reflect on the exceptional achievements of Emirati women in various fields, and their contributions towards our beloved nation. They have been and will remain creative, ambitious initiators, setting an example of dedication, commitment, and inspiration. Happy Emirati Women's Day,” she wrote.

The CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum also tweeted his appreciation.

With its work on women's rights, the UAE ranked as a leading country in gender equality in the region, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Global Gender Gap Report.

From space to earth, UAE women have been leaders in various fields. The first Emirati astronaut Noora Al Matrooshi, is currently training for her space mission while young Emirati pilots, scientists and adventurers are making their mark on earth.

