UAE: Law regarding child custody, visitation explained

Legal measures will be taken against the person who published the misleading audio
Dubai Courts has explained the law that will be enacted in the case of a parent's violation towards their child in custody, as well as towards the custodian.
In the case of a parent having sole custody of their child, the second party has a visitation order guaranteed by law to visit the child.
In case of a breach of contract from the visiting party — in the form of causing harm to the custodian or the child in custody — the visitation shall be temporarily suspended for their protection.
The step is taken in order to combat violation of public morals and maintain the safety of the concerned parties.
ALSO READ:
Legal measures will be taken against the person who published the misleading audio
Today, Saeed Al Dharif shares this unique art with people from around the world
This town offers a unique blend of natural beauty, historical significance, and family-friendly activities
Friends of Cancer Patients organises an annual Umrah trip for those battling cancer, enabling them to find hope and spirituality
Harib Khalifa bin Hadher Al Muhairi passed away on Thursday
The iconic writer, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, died at the age of 68 in a hospital in Abu Dhabi
The authority urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas affected by the hurricane
The process of palm tree rope making, as practiced by Dwari, is as intricate as it is labour-intensive