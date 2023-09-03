Dh1,000 fine in UAE: From drivers to students; rules, violations to keep in mind as school buses hit the road

This town offers a unique blend of natural beauty, historical significance, and family-friendly activities
With students heading back to classrooms, school buses are making their daily appearance on UAE roads. From early morning drop-offs to afternoon rush, bus travel takes up a big chunk of students, parents, as well as motorist's time.
As the school season kicks in, it's important to ensure student's safety, as well as other motorists. Here are some crucial reminders by the Ministry of Interior regarding traffic laws and violations to keep in mind as the familiar yellow buses hit our roads.
Motorists have been urged by authorities to stop at the stop sign when encountering a school bus.
On non-compliance with the law, they will face a fine of Dh1000 and 10 traffic points.
Bus supervisors or conductors hold key responsibilities when it comes to student's safety.
The authority has advised them to follow certain measures to ensure safe travel:
Students' role in traffic regulation and safety may seem negligible, but being at the other end of these initiatives, they hold responsibility too.
