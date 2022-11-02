UAE jobs: Get unemployment insurance for Dh5 per month; ministry announces new details

Premiums for the schemes are to be paid by employees and, therefore, firms won't have to shoulder any additional expenses

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 4:53 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 5:02 PM

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has signed an agreement with a group of nine local insurance companies to launch the framework of the new Unemployment Insurance Scheme.

The insurance scheme aims to protect employees in the private sector and UAE’s federal government by providing them with cash compensation for up to three months for each claim if they lose their job due to “reasons beyond their control”.

Premiums for the schemes are to be paid by the employees and, therefore, do not incur any additional expenses on firms.

The federal government and private sector employees must subscribe to the scheme from January 1, 2023. Those excluded include investors – owners of establishments where they work, domestic helpers, employees with a temporary employment contract, juveniles under 18 years of age, and retirees who receive a retirement pension and have joined a new job.

The insurance scheme is divided into two categories: The first covers those with a basic salary of Dh16,000 and less. The insurance cost for the insured employee in this category is set at Dh5 per month (or Dh60 annually).

The second category includes those with a basic salary exceeding Dh16,000. The insurance cost is Dh10 per month (or Dh120 annually). The payment can be made by the employee monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or on an annual basis. The value of the insurance policy is subject to value-added tax (VAT).

The employee who works on a commission basis may also subscribe to the scheme.

Monthly compensation

The value of the monthly compensation will not exceed Dh10,000 for the first category and Dh20,000 for the second. The insurance coverage compensation is calculated on a monthly basis at the rate of 60 per cent of the basic salary.

The insured (the employee) must submit the claim through the three approved claim channels: – the insurance pool’s e-portal, smart application, or call centre, provided this is done within 30 days from the date of unemployment.

Compensation will be paid within two weeks from the date of the claim and capped at a maximum of three months. Compensation for an employee is eligible if they have worked and subscribed for at least 12 months to the insurance scheme as long as they have not been dismissed for a disciplinary reason.

The insured (employee) is not eligible for compensation if they have left the country or joined a new job.

How to subscribe

Employees may subscribe to the insurance scheme via the Insurance Pool’s website, smart application, bank ATMs, kiosk machines, business service centres, money exchange companies, du and Etisalat, SMS, or any other channel as decided by the MoHRE.

