UAE: How to check if you have a travel ban

If you have missed out on loan or credit card payments, it may be a good idea to check if a travel ban has been imposed on you. Such bans may be imposed over outstanding liabilities, criminal cases, disputes or violation of immigration laws.
When it comes to credit card dues or loan payments, an individual failing to pay three consecutive instalments or six non-consecutive ones may be considered as an event of default. According to Ashish Mehta, founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates, lenders may approach the court and request the imposition of a travel ban if the outstanding amount is more than Dh10,000.
The UAE Government says on its website: “Before planning your travel, it is advisable to check and/or solve any issues that might stop you at the airport immigration counters. If necessary, you may seek the assistance of a lawyer, or contact the nearest immigration/police office in your area for advice”.
According to the UAE Government website, the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi has an online service called 'Estafser', which helps residents “check whether they are requested by the Public Prosecution for any claims against them”. Residents can use their unified number to get the service.
The Dubai Police offer an online service for residents to check if they have a travel ban due to financial cases in the emirate. Residents need their Emirates ID to use the service on the police website or app.
