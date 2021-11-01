UAE: Health centre launches medical card for low-income employees, their families

Card offers 25-75% discounts on medical procedures; and 40% off for specialist consultations.

By Staff Reporter Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 2:14 PM

A health centre in Sharjah has launched a medical benefit card that is loaded with affordable treatment solutions to benefit companies, establishments, and patients with basic medical insurance coverage.

The card aims to provide affordable healthcare to low-income employees and their families.

Thumbay Medical and Dental Specialty Centre, Sharjah, launched the card as it marked its 10th year anniversary.

The card offers “savings for those who have basic health insurance coverage and hesitate to get recommended tests done or undergo treatments” not covered under their plan.

The centre said in a Press statement: “The cardholders are eligible for a significant discount ranging between 25-75 per cent on ultrasounds, x-rays, dental procedures and more than 20 lab tests such as lipid profile, renal tests, thyroid etc.

“Furthermore, it also includes up to 40 per cent discounts on specialist doctor consultations such as ENT, cardiologists, and dentists, helping people get quality medical care at subsidised prices. It works like a loyalty card, where for a minimal annual membership fee of Dh50, employees or individuals get to enjoy these benefits for their entire family.”

Dr Shaju Philip, medical director of Thumbay Medical and Dental Specialty Centre, said: “Though insurance in the UAE is mandatory, there are many small companies or businesses such as cafeterias and salons with five-20 employees that offer basic insurance plans which do not completely cover checkups, diagnostic tests or consultations with a doctor.

“As such, for lower-income groups, diagnostic and preventive healthcare becomes expensive. There is a gap between what your basic insurance plan covers and what you spend on your healthcare. With the medical benefit card specially curated for needy patients, we are trying to bridge this gap.”

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president – Healthcare Division, said: “During the pandemic, an individual’s focus towards health and wellness has increased significantly. People need good quality preventive medical care which is not expensive. At Thumbay Medical and Dental Specialty Centre, we always believe that affordable healthcare access is the right of all and hence the medical benefit card perfectly fits the bill. With this initiative, we are accomplishing our aspiration of giving it back to the community and to the patients who have always trusted us.”