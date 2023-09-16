UAE: Hatta traders get major boost from Dubai Police

In places like India and Pakistan, iPhones can be quite expensive because of the taxes
Dubai Police have launched an initiative that will provide a major boost to the economic activities of traders in Hatta.
In a statement on Saturday, Dubai Police said “the initiative would be carried out through a series of events, including the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30, the Bedouin Heritage Festival, National Day celebrations, the Hatta Honey Festival, Hatta Cultural Nights, Dubai Shopping Festival, Eid in Dubai, the Lights Festival, Hatta Hills Run, and Hatta Triathlon.”
The initiative is aimed at expediting the region's growth by enhancing contractual opportunities with both the public and private sectors and promoting their (Hatta traders) products, Dubai Police added.
Shamma Ali Ghanem, director of the Supplier Relations Centre, noted the significance of Hatta as a social, tourist, and economic destination.
She added: "The General Department of Logistics Support, represented by the Supplier Relations Centre, has launched the initiative to empower Hatta's traders to participate in tenders issued by Dubai Police. This step will also enable them to engage in tenders offered by other government entities across Dubai".
Residents have been urged to drive carefully and abide by traffic rule and regulations
The villages of the mountainous region of the rural commune of Ighil (150km from Marrakech) took the major brunt
The authority confirms that all mobile phones in the country have been 'approved after ensuring their compliance with technical standards'
American Judge Frank Caprio wins Best Positive Social Impact Driver at International Government Communication Forum
It was aimed at enabling strategic planning to navigate potential future political and economic challenges
She has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films
Pre-orders will begin at 4pm, with prices start from Dh3,399, and consumers will get their devices from September 22