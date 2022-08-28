UAE: Get lost items delivered to your doorstep

The police has taken this initiative to improve residents' quality of life

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 3:41 PM

Lost and found items will now get delivered to your doorstep in a new initiative launched by the police.

Sharjah Police will deliver these items to the residents of the emirate to improve quality of life.

Colonel Yousef bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police, said that the implementation of the first phase of the service has taken place. "The service achieved a completion rate of 97 per cent," he added.

This was launched last June in cooperation with Osoul Smart Applications Company (Buraq).

Residents don't even have to be present at home to get their items delivered.

Colonel bin Harmoul stressed on the keenness of Sharjah Police to continue developing its services to enhance the quality of residents' life.

This move is in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior aimed at ensuring the happiness of customers with the services provided.

Colonel bin Harmoul indicated that the first phase of the "receipt and delivery of found service" has been completed at the Wasit Comprehensive Police Station. Buhaira Comprehensive Police the implementation of the second phase is underway in other police stations.

He added that the Sharjah Police is keen to intensify its efforts and open doors for Cooperation with various stakeholders to achieve their goals and enhance the quality of life for members of the community.

