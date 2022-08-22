Grandfather arrested for trying to smuggle drugs to daughter in Dubai

The 63-year-old had concealed cannabis inside black soap, says Nigeria's drug law enforcement agency

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 2:25 PM

A Nigerian granddad has been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs to his daughter in Dubai, Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced on Sunday.

The 63-year-old was taken into custody at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria.

NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi said the suspect has confessed to concealing cannabis inside a black native soap which was part of a shipment to his daughter who lives in Dubai.

“He also admitted this was his second attempt at sending such illicit substance to his daughter,” said Babafemi.

A Nigerian freight agent has been separately arrested for attempting to export 250grams of Tramadol and cannabis to Dubai.

Zero-tolerance policy

The UAE has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drug trafficking.

In March this year, Dubai Police cracked down on 100 dealers who were peddling via WhatsApp. Another major success in the fight against drug trafficking came in May 2022 when Dubai Police dismantled a global drug syndicate as part of a sting operation codenamed 'Sugar cane', carried out in coordination with law enforcement agencies of France, Spain, and Colombia.

The bust led to the arrest of 18 criminals and the seizure of 22 tons of sugar contaminated with cocaine smuggled from Colombia through the Port of Le Havre in France. Among those arrested was MD, described as the key member of the gang by Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.

Last year, Abu Dhabi, police seized drugs with an estimated street value of Dh1.2 billion as part of major drive against drug trafficking.

Sharjah Police's Anti-Narcotics Department meanwhile seized Dh135 million worth of drugs from 2021 until May 2022. The haul included 822 kilograms of crystal meth, 94 kilograms of hashish and 251 kilograms of heroin.

